About this product

Lodging packages for Couples:

We have river cabin units that are set up to accommodate couples. Each river cabin unit is set up like a hotel style room on the inside.



WHAT SETS OUR LODGING ASIDE:

-It is cannabis friendly - you are able to smoke inside your room, outside your room, and anywhere else on the 450 acres of land.

-The sound of the Williams Fork river drowns out any background noise. Each cabin is situated along the water.

-If you have anything special you'd like set up upon arrival, just let us know and we'll make it happen!

-Honeymoons, anniversaries, and couples vacations in general are something we take pride in. Let us be a part of it!

-Lodging includes :

breakfast lunch and dinner for 2

20 % off ranch activities,

and Locals Discounts at Local Dispensaries