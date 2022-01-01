At Associated Hemp, we offer a variety of wholesale services to clients around the country who are looking to add reliable, high-quality CBD products to their offerings. Through our extensive network of farms, manufacturers, and suppliers, Associated Hemp can source, produce, market, and distribute any CBD product of interest, making it your one-stop-shop for launching a CBD brand.



Our services include:

- Sourcing

- Product Development Consulting

- White Labeling Services

- Warehousing Services

- Sales Consulting

- Logistical Services



Amidst an oversaturated hemp market that’s filled with sub-par product and an overall lack of transparency, we believe that the consistent caliber of our products combined with the expertise and professionalism of our team members are what sets us apart. Our dedicated team is as friendly as they are knowledgeable, meaning we’ll be there with you every step of the way, from the moment you browse our catalogue to the moment our products reach your shelves.



We pride ourselves on our commitment to communication, transparency, attentiveness, and accountability among our partners. Our long-standing, personal relationships with our suppliers can speak to that, and we work diligently to ensure that these relationships remain as professional and stress-free as possible. As long-time CBD consumers ourselves, we understand the need to constantly innovate to keep up with market trends and demands. With this in mind, we strive to provide the latest innovations and products in the industry; alongside an exceptional customer service experience.



If you think our products could help take your business to the next level, please contact our team of experts at: support@associatedhemp.com