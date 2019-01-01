 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Assurpack

About Assurpack

Assurpack specializes in custom-engineered child resistant cannabis packaging solutions. The industry’s most comprehensive, easy to use systems for creating child-resistant, branded packaging for your edible and infused products: • Single serving and multi use c/r packaging • Patented child-resistant Blister card designs • Exclusive, customizable equipment for on-site, small-to large volume production • Scalable to grow with your operation • Meets all state regulatory requirements