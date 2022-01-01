About this product
Aster Farms Blood Orange (Doc OG x Tangie) is a sativa testing at 25% THC. This full spectrum sungrown flower with terpenes like myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene that provide citrus, earthy, and peppery notes. This strain promises a focused, uplighting high, great for daytime. Delivered in fully recyclable glass jars.
Aster Farms
Aster Farms
A sustainable cannabis brand from northern California. Sungrown flower made with good genetics, clean cultivation and the power of nature. Woman and legacy owned.