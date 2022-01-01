About this product
Aster Farms Cherry Dosi (Phantom Cookies x Do-si-dos) is a terpene rich sativa testing at 30% THC. Beta-caryophllene, limonene, and humulene provide notes of cinnamon and hops. A smooth smoke, and perfect for daytime, this sativa has been said to have uplifting, creative effects. Delivered in fully recyclable glass jars.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Aster Farms
A sustainable cannabis brand from northern California. Sungrown flower made with good genetics, clean cultivation and the power of nature. Woman and legacy owned.