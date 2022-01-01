About this product
OG Kush Breath (OG Kush x Durban Poison x Girl Scout Cookies) testing at 26% THC is a true hybrid. Floral, earthy, and nutty in taste and smell, its high is relaxing and euphoric. This strain is great for winding down at the end of the day to enjoy your evening without getting too sleepy.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Aster Farms
A sustainable cannabis brand from northern California. Sungrown flower made with good genetics, clean cultivation and the power of nature. Woman and legacy owned.