Deep purple in color, Velvet is an indica cross between Purple Velvet and Aurora (21% THC) available in 1/8ths. This full spectrum sungrown flower has an incredible nose with fruity, earthy, and floral notes. Having trouble falling asleep? With a relaxing, sleepy high, this strain is perfect for you. Delivered in fully recyclable glass jars.
A sustainable cannabis brand from northern California. Sungrown flower made with good genetics, clean cultivation and the power of nature. Woman and legacy owned.