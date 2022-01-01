About this product
Aster Farms Wakanda (GG4 x OG Kush x Cookies) is the perfect hybrid with outstanding genetics. These earthy sungrown, full spectrum 1/8ths testing at 29% THC give the relaxing, euphoric high you'd expect from a Kush. Limonene, beta-caryophyllene, and pinene can be found in its rich terpene profile. Delivered in fully recyclable glass jars.
About this brand
A sustainable cannabis brand from northern California. Sungrown flower made with good genetics, clean cultivation and the power of nature. Woman and legacy owned.