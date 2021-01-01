About this product

Lineage: Electric Haze (Nl#5 x Haze) x Blue Velvet (DJ Short)

Type: Sativa leaning hybrid

Electric Haze is a cross of Northern Lights and Original Haze bred by the British Columbia Seed Company back in the Marc Emery seed vendor days. A male EH was crossed to a female specimen of DJ Short's Blue Velvet from the breeder’s delta-9 collection. The flavor profile is dominated by terpinolene in combination with over 10 other terpenes creating a beautiful palate with strong notes of lime and fir that is especially tasty when vaporized. It has a deep and powerful high-type which can at times be overwhelming without something to focus on. Concentration enhancing, this strain makes a great compliment to long sessions of zen-like absorption in arts, hobbies or physical activity.