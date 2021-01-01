Astoria Farms
Pacific Sunrise
Pacific Sunrise carries the strong orange flavor and aroma of the California Orange and adds some wild fruit danky funk to the mix. The buds have a classic sativa structure and look much like its Australian ancestor. It has a high energy high-type with a tendency toward strange, tripped-out, head spaces, a good representation of the maddening quality found in many Australian outdoor sativas.
