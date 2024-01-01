Astria Farm’s Delta-9 200mg Gummies! $19.99

by Astria Farm
THC —CBD —
About this product

Astria Farm’s Delta-9 200mg Gummies!

Choose from any of the flavors: Creative Chill Fruit Pack, Super Sour Fruit Pack, Blue Razz, Watermelon, Orange, Green Apple, Mystery, or Key Lime!

Quantity- 20 gummies in each bag.

Each gummy contains 10 mg of Delta-9 and has a soft and chewy texture.

About this brand

Astria Farm
