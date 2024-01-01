Astria Farm’s CBD vape cartridges are 100% Hemp derived and have a verified ceramic cartridge to ensure a clean flavorful taste and smoother hits. Each vape cartridge contains 700 mg of CBD. Our CBD vape cartridges are made from only CBD distillate and natural terpenes, because of this there may be some crystallization due to they have no additives.



CBD vape cartridge Blue Widow 700 mg absolutely wreaks of fresh, tangy blueberries, but better. The taste is sharp and extremely potent. Very sweet with a creamy exhale. To enhance your experience, we recommend this vape cart for daytime use.

