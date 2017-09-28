Astria Farm’s CBD vape cartridges are 100% Hemp derived and have a verified ceramic cartridge to ensure a clean flavorful taste and smoother hits. Each vape cartridge contains 700 mg of CBD. Our CBD vape cartridges are made from only CBD distillate and natural terpenes, because of this there may be some crystallization due to they have no additives.



CBD vape cartridge Pineapple Express 700 mg known for its tropical scents and tastes like sweet pineapple with hints of spice and cedar. To enhance your experience, we recommend this vape cart for daytime use.

