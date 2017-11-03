CBD 1ml Vape Cartridge Sour Diesel $24.95

by Astria Farm
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

Astria Farm’s CBD vape cartridges are 100% Hemp derived and have a verified ceramic cartridge to ensure a clean flavorful taste and smoother hits. Each vape cartridge contains 700 mg of CBD. Our CBD vape cartridges are made from only CBD distillate and natural terpenes, because of this there may be some crystallization due to they have no additives.

CBD vape cartridge Sour Diesel 700 mg has citrusy, sour pungent odor with a zesty, earthy taste. To enhance your experience, we recommend this vape cart for daytime use.

About this strain

Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.

About this brand

Astria Farm
