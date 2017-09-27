CBD 1ml Vape Cartridge Strawberry Cough $24.95

by Astria Farm
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

Astria Farm’s CBD vape cartridges are 100% Hemp derived and have a verified ceramic cartridge to ensure a clean flavorful taste and smoother hits. Each vape cartridge contains 700 mg of CBD. Our CBD vape cartridges are made from only CBD distillate and natural terpenes, because of this there may be some crystallization due to they have no additives.

CBD vape cartridge Strawberry Cough 700 mg smells like a strawberry field and its taste is just as spellbinding, being sweet, spicy, and much like strawberries as well. To enhance your experience, we recommend this vape cart for daytime use.

About this strain

Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent sativa marijuana strain with mysterious genetic origins. However, Strawberry Cough is thought to be a cross of Haze and Strawberry Fields. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress. 

About this brand

