Astria Farm’s CBD vape cartridges are 100% Hemp derived and have a verified ceramic cartridge to ensure a clean flavorful taste and smoother hits. Each vape cartridge contains 700 mg of CBD. Our CBD vape cartridges are made from only CBD distillate and natural terpenes, because of this there may be some crystallization due to they have no additives.



CBD vape cartridge Super Silver Haze 700 mg creates a skunky and cheesy scent but bears a spicy, citrusy taste on the exhale. To enhance your experience, we recommend this vape cart for after work use.

