CBD 1ml Vape Cartridge Super Suver Haze $24.95

by Astria Farm
SativaTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:
buy here
  • Photo of CBD 1ml Vape Cartridge Super Suver Haze $24.95

About this product

Astria Farm’s CBD vape cartridges are 100% Hemp derived and have a verified ceramic cartridge to ensure a clean flavorful taste and smoother hits. Each vape cartridge contains 700 mg of CBD. Our CBD vape cartridges are made from only CBD distillate and natural terpenes, because of this there may be some crystallization due to they have no additives.

CBD vape cartridge Super Silver Haze 700 mg creates a skunky and cheesy scent but bears a spicy, citrusy taste on the exhale. To enhance your experience, we recommend this vape cart for after work use.

About this strain

Super Silver Haze is a sativa marijuana strain bred by Green House Seeds. It was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Super Silver Haze is made by crossing Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky strain that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Astria Farm
Astria Farm
Shop products
Notice a problem?Report this item