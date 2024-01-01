CBD 2000mg Fruit Pack (20ct / 100mg) $19.95

by Astria Farm
THC —CBD —
About this product

20 gummies inside, 100mg each

Astria Farm’s CBD gummies are bursting with fruit flavor and made with 100% Hemp derived Full Spectrum CBD.

A mix of pineapple, lemon, orange, blueberry and watermelon flavors.
About this brand

Astria Farm
