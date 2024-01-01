We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Home
Products
Edibles
Gummies
CBD 2000mg Fruit Pack (20ct / 100mg) $19.95
CBD 2000mg Fruit Pack (20ct / 100mg) $19.95
by
Astria Farm
THC —
CBD —
Potency
buy here
About this product
20 gummies inside, 100mg each
Astria Farm’s CBD gummies are bursting with fruit flavor and made with 100% Hemp derived Full Spectrum CBD.
A mix of pineapple, lemon, orange, blueberry and watermelon flavors.
Show more
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
leave a product review
About this brand
Astria Farm
Shop products
Show more
Notice a problem?
Report this item