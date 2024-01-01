CBN/D8 2400mg Tincture 30ml (Unflavored) $34.99

by Astria Farm
About this product

Astria Farm’s CBN tinctures contain 100% Hemp Derived CBN Oil & Delta 8 in MCT Oil for a rapid absorption.

They can be incorporated into all sorts of meals and drinks. Our CBN tinctures won’t degrade in any cooking process.

So if you are creative in the kitchen we invite you to include our tinctures in all of your recipes.
About this brand

Astria Farm
