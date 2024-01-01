D8 2g Disposable Vape Slurricane $22.99

by Astria Farm
IndicaTHC 21%CBD —
2 gram disposable

Slurricane is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Do-Si-Dos with Purple Punch. Slurricane produces relaxing effects that come on slowly. This strain has a sweet flavor profile, with subtle grape and sugary berries. Slurricane is the ideal strain for relaxing after a long day and will likely leave you locked to your sofa. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.

Astria Farm
