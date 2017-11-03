D8 2g Disposable Vape Sour Diesel $22.99

by Astria Farm
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of D8 2g Disposable Vape Sour Diesel $22.99

About this product

Sour Diesel is a Sativa strain; known for the pungent smell of Diesel, with a citrusy undertone.
Expect Sour Diesel to leave you energized and ready to do anything!
PACKAGE CONTENT
2 gram disposable

About this strain

Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.

About this brand

Astria Farm
