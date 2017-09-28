D9 1ml Vape Cartridge Chem Dawg $19.99

by Astria Farm
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Chem Dawg is known for its distinct, diesel-like aroma. Pungent and sharp, you’ll be able to smell this strain from a mile away.
Consumers can expect to have a cerebral experience, coupled with a strong heavy-bodied feeling. Chem Dawg is a Hybrid and has been reported that it leaves you feeling euphoric, uplifted, and creative.
1ml Live Resin Vape Cartridge

Chemdawg, officially named "Chemdog," is a hybrid marijuana strain grown and spread by the breeder Chemdog since 1991. In a Leafly interview, Chemdog relates how Chemdog came from what was thought to be Northern California bag seed, via a Colorado Grateful Dead concert. Chem 91, Chem 4, and Chem Sis are all variations on Chemdog. The original name Chemdog came from two names for the same bud "Chem" and "Dog bud." Chemdog evolved into the variation 'Chemdawg' over time and distance as other growers and breeders propagated it, with the latter name becoming more dominant. Leafly customers tell us Chemdawg effects include feeling euphoric, uplifted, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Chemdawg when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Chemdog is a staple strain in cannabis and may be a source of powerhouse strains like Sour Diesel and OG Kush, Chemdog is known for its distinct, diesel-like aroma. Pungent and sharp, you’ll be able to smell this strain from a mile away. Cannabis newbies be warned: Chemdog tends to be very potent. Consumers can expect to have a cerebral experience, coupled with a strong heavy-bodied feeling. 

Astria Farm
At Astria Farm, our unwavering commitment lies in delivering unparalleled quality and ensuring customer satisfaction. With a rich history spanning over five years, we've become a trusted name in the hemp and cannabis industries. Our dedication is reflected in our relentless pursuit of innovation, as we continually introduce cutting-edge products to the market. Central to our ethos is the promise of providing customers with superior quality products at reasonable prices. As Western North Carolina's leading supplier of Delta-8, Delta-9, and a variety of minor cannabinoids, we pride ourselves on our diverse range of over 150 hemp-derived products. This includes expertly crafted infused gummies, vapes, and an array of other items. We are particularly attentive to offering rare cannabinoids like THCA, HHC, THCV, and CBN. To guarantee both the efficacy and consistency of our products, we manage all aspects of production in-house. This meticulous approach ensures that each item meets our high standards. Furthermore, for our customers' peace of mind, we provide comprehensive third-party lab testing on all our products. At Astria Farm, your trust and satisfaction are the cornerstones of our business.
