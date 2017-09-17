About this product
D9 1ml Vape Cartridge Incredible Hulk $19.99
by Astria Farm
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
About this strain
Incredible Hulk, also known as "The Hulk," is a sativa marijuana strain that harnesses the active and stimulating effects of its parent strains, Green Crack and Jack Herer. Creativity and social energy get a boost while blueberry, pineapple, and earthy flavors overwhelm the palate. This high-energy sativa is preferred as a daytime remedy for minor aches and pains.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item