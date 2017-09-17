D9 1ml Vape Cartridge Incredible Hulk $19.99

by Astria Farm
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product

Incredible Hulk is a Sativa strain; known for its overwhelming flavor of earthy blueberry flavors.
Expect Incredible Hulk to leave you feeling energetic and focused!
PACKAGE CONTENT
1ml Live Resin Vape Cartridge

About this strain

Incredible Hulk, also known as "The Hulk," is a sativa marijuana strain that harnesses the active and stimulating effects of its parent strains, Green Crack and Jack Herer. Creativity and social energy get a boost while blueberry, pineapple, and earthy flavors overwhelm the palate. This high-energy sativa is preferred as a daytime remedy for minor aches and pains.

About this brand

Astria Farm
At Astria Farm, our unwavering commitment lies in delivering unparalleled quality and ensuring customer satisfaction. With a rich history spanning over five years, we've become a trusted name in the hemp and cannabis industries. Our dedication is reflected in our relentless pursuit of innovation, as we continually introduce cutting-edge products to the market. Central to our ethos is the promise of providing customers with superior quality products at reasonable prices. As Western North Carolina's leading supplier of Delta-8, Delta-9, and a variety of minor cannabinoids, we pride ourselves on our diverse range of over 150 hemp-derived products. This includes expertly crafted infused gummies, vapes, and an array of other items. We are particularly attentive to offering rare cannabinoids like THCA, HHC, THCV, and CBN. To guarantee both the efficacy and consistency of our products, we manage all aspects of production in-house. This meticulous approach ensures that each item meets our high standards. Furthermore, for our customers' peace of mind, we provide comprehensive third-party lab testing on all our products. At Astria Farm, your trust and satisfaction are the cornerstones of our business.
