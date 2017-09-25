D9 1ml Vape Cartridge Key Lime Pie $19.99

by Astria Farm
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product

Key Lime is a phenotype of GSC. (Girl Scout cookies) A Hybrid strain with a lime candy, mint and earthy flavor profile.
Key Lime Pie is reported to leave you feeling relaxed, happy, and giggly. PACKAGE CONTENT
1ml Live Resin Vape Cartridge

About this strain

Key Lime Pie, also known as "Key Lime Cookies" and "Key Lime GSC," is a hybrid marijuana strain and a phenotype of Girl Scout Cookies. This strain produces relaxing body effects that help to relieve chronic pain and insomnia. Key Lime Pie is beloved for its strong indica characteristics and heavy resin production. This strain features flavors of lime candy, mint, and spice. Upon exhale, you'll notice flavors that are earthy and chocolatey. The buds of Key Lime Pie regularly show traces of purple hues due to the plant’s affinity towards colder temperatures. 

About this brand

At Astria Farm, our unwavering commitment lies in delivering unparalleled quality and ensuring customer satisfaction. With a rich history spanning over five years, we've become a trusted name in the hemp and cannabis industries. Our dedication is reflected in our relentless pursuit of innovation, as we continually introduce cutting-edge products to the market. Central to our ethos is the promise of providing customers with superior quality products at reasonable prices. As Western North Carolina's leading supplier of Delta-8, Delta-9, and a variety of minor cannabinoids, we pride ourselves on our diverse range of over 150 hemp-derived products. This includes expertly crafted infused gummies, vapes, and an array of other items. We are particularly attentive to offering rare cannabinoids like THCA, HHC, THCV, and CBN. To guarantee both the efficacy and consistency of our products, we manage all aspects of production in-house. This meticulous approach ensures that each item meets our high standards. Furthermore, for our customers' peace of mind, we provide comprehensive third-party lab testing on all our products. At Astria Farm, your trust and satisfaction are the cornerstones of our business.
