About this product
D9 1ml Vape Cartridge Mandarin Sunset $19.99
by Astria Farm
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
About this strain
Bred by Ethos Genetics, Mandarin Sunset crosses Herijuana with Orange Skunk, creating an indica with a rich, skunky, orange flavor profile. If you find Mandarin Sunset in concentrate form be sure to give it a try, as its terpene profile has won numerous cups.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item