D9 1ml Vape Cartridge Thin Mints $19.99

by Astria Farm
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
  • Photo of D9 1ml Vape Cartridge Thin Mints $19.99
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
Loading...order on brand's website

About this product

Thin Mints is made from crossing strains Durban Poison and OG Kush.
Creating a powerful Hybrid strain with full body effects, giving this strain a sterling reputation. Thin Mints has been reported to leave you feeling uplifted, euphoric, and relaxed.
With a flavor profile of mint, menthol, and sweet flavors.
PACKAGE CONTENT
1ml Live Resin Vape Cartridge

About this strain

Thin Mint is a hybrid marijuana strain that was one of the main sub-types of the legendary GSC strain. Dark green and royal purple hues peek through a heavy coat of crystals, with a sweet minty smell that gives a full explanation of this strain’s name. Thin Mint calls upon the powers of its indica, sativa, and hybrid ancestors for a powerful full-body effect that gives this strain its sterling reputation. The high psychoactivity of this strain is not for novice consumers, but patients with a variety of symptoms are giving Thin Mint their seal of approval: severe pain, nausea, swelling, insomnia, and appetite loss are no match for the potency of Thin Mint.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Astria Farm
Astria Farm
Shop products
At Astria Farm, our unwavering commitment lies in delivering unparalleled quality and ensuring customer satisfaction. With a rich history spanning over five years, we've become a trusted name in the hemp and cannabis industries. Our dedication is reflected in our relentless pursuit of innovation, as we continually introduce cutting-edge products to the market. Central to our ethos is the promise of providing customers with superior quality products at reasonable prices. As Western North Carolina's leading supplier of Delta-8, Delta-9, and a variety of minor cannabinoids, we pride ourselves on our diverse range of over 150 hemp-derived products. This includes expertly crafted infused gummies, vapes, and an array of other items. We are particularly attentive to offering rare cannabinoids like THCA, HHC, THCV, and CBN. To guarantee both the efficacy and consistency of our products, we manage all aspects of production in-house. This meticulous approach ensures that each item meets our high standards. Furthermore, for our customers' peace of mind, we provide comprehensive third-party lab testing on all our products. At Astria Farm, your trust and satisfaction are the cornerstones of our business.
Notice a problem?Report this item