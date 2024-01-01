D9 1ml Vape Cartridge Tropicana Cookies $19.99

by Astria Farm
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product

Tropicana Cookies was introduced by crossing cannabis strains Girl Scout Cookies and Tangie.
Creating a Sativa strain with an orange, tropical, and citrus flavor profile. Tropicana cookies will leave you feeling energetic, uplifted, and happy.
PACKAGE CONTENT
1ml Live Resin Vape Cartridge

About this strain

Tropicana Cookies, also known as "Tropicanna Cookies," "Tropicana Cookies F2," and "MTN Trop," is a hybrid marijuana strain first bred by Harry Palms of Bloom Seed Co, who crossed GSC and Tangie. Oni Seed Co of Colorado made a second generation, "Tropicanna Cookies F2" that is also acclaimed. Expect citrus notes backed up by cookies flavor and power. This strain produces purple buds that have hints of dark green with orange hairs.

About this brand

Astria Farm
At Astria Farm, our unwavering commitment lies in delivering unparalleled quality and ensuring customer satisfaction. With a rich history spanning over five years, we've become a trusted name in the hemp and cannabis industries. Our dedication is reflected in our relentless pursuit of innovation, as we continually introduce cutting-edge products to the market. Central to our ethos is the promise of providing customers with superior quality products at reasonable prices. As Western North Carolina's leading supplier of Delta-8, Delta-9, and a variety of minor cannabinoids, we pride ourselves on our diverse range of over 150 hemp-derived products. This includes expertly crafted infused gummies, vapes, and an array of other items. We are particularly attentive to offering rare cannabinoids like THCA, HHC, THCV, and CBN. To guarantee both the efficacy and consistency of our products, we manage all aspects of production in-house. This meticulous approach ensures that each item meets our high standards. Furthermore, for our customers' peace of mind, we provide comprehensive third-party lab testing on all our products. At Astria Farm, your trust and satisfaction are the cornerstones of our business.
