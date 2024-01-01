D9 2g Disposable Vape Afghani Kush $24.99

by Astria Farm
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of D9 2g Disposable Vape Afghani Kush $24.99

About this product

Afghani Kush cannabis roots trace back to the Hindu Kush mountain range near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.
Creating an Indica with a woody, spicy, and herbal flavor profile. Afghani Kush has been reported that it will leave you feeling sleepy, hungry, and giggly.
PACKAGE CONTENT
2 g Live Resin Disposable

About this strain

From Ontario, Canada, Afghani Krush crosses Grape Krush with a landrace Afghani. The flavor profile is fruity and spicy with notes of incense and blueberry. Heavy indica Grape Krush was designed as a quality outdoor strain, but when crossed with an Afghani male, Afghani Krush is more suitable for indoor growing, with large fan leaves and an increased potency. 

About this brand

