D9 2g Disposable Vape Incredible Hulk $24.99

by Astria Farm
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Incredible Hulk is a Sativa strain; known for its overwhelming flavor of earthy blueberry flavors.
Expect Incredible Hulk to leave you feeling energetic and focused!
PACKAGE CONTENT
2 g Live Resin Disposable

About this strain

Incredible Hulk, also known as "The Hulk," is a sativa marijuana strain that harnesses the active and stimulating effects of its parent strains, Green Crack and Jack Herer. Creativity and social energy get a boost while blueberry, pineapple, and earthy flavors overwhelm the palate. This high-energy sativa is preferred as a daytime remedy for minor aches and pains.

About this brand

