D9 2g Disposable Vape Key Lime Pie $24.99

by Astria Farm
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

Key Lime is a phenotype of GSC. (girl scout cookies) A Hybrid strain with a lime candy, mint and earthy flavor profile.
Key Lime Pie is reported to leave you feeling relaxed, happy and giggly.
PACKAGE CONTENT
2 g Live Resin Disposable

About this strain

Key Lime Pie, also known as "Key Lime Cookies" and "Key Lime GSC," is a hybrid marijuana strain and a phenotype of Girl Scout Cookies. This strain produces relaxing body effects that help to relieve chronic pain and insomnia. Key Lime Pie is beloved for its strong indica characteristics and heavy resin production. This strain features flavors of lime candy, mint, and spice. Upon exhale, you'll notice flavors that are earthy and chocolatey. The buds of Key Lime Pie regularly show traces of purple hues due to the plant’s affinity towards colder temperatures. 

About this brand

Astria Farm
