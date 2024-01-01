Delta-9 NANO Indica Gummies 500mg – 20ct/25mg $34.99

by Astria Farm
THC —CBD —
About this product



Discover the calming effects of our Nano Indica Gummies, perfect for relaxation and unwinding.

These gummies help enhance mood and promote restful sleep.

With nano technology, you’ll benefit from quicker absorption, reliable effects, and improved bioavailability, ensuring a more soothing and effective experience.
About this brand

Astria Farm
