Home
Products
Edibles
Gummies
Delta-9 NANO Indica Gummies 500mg – 20ct/25mg $34.99
by
Astria Farm
About this product
Discover the calming effects of our Nano Indica Gummies, perfect for relaxation and unwinding.
These gummies help enhance mood and promote restful sleep.
With nano technology, you’ll benefit from quicker absorption, reliable effects, and improved bioavailability, ensuring a more soothing and effective experience.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Astria Farm
