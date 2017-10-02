HHC 1ml Vape Cartridge Granddaddy Purple $19.95

by Astria Farm
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product

Using a formulation of hard-hitting premium HHC oil and unique terpene blends.
We guarantee your night out will be the best one yet. This social blend won’t give you tongue tie, couch lock, or paranoia and because of this consider it like Delta-9 2.0.
Use this for the good times when you want to share a laugh among friends or be in an extraverted mood.
Terpene profile: Granddaddy Purple emits a sweet berry fragrance and consumers experience a grape aftertaste.

About this strain

Granddaddy Purple is an indica marijuana strain that goes by many different names, including "Grand Daddy Purp," "Granddaddy Purps," "GDP," and "Grandaddy Purple Kush." Popularized in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Mendo Purps, Skunk, and Afghanistan. Other people claim it is Big Bud x Purple Urkle. Either way, this California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Purps and Ghani heritage. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin. Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.

About this brand

Astria Farm
