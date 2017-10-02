Using a formulation of hard-hitting premium HHC oil and unique terpene blends.

We guarantee your night out will be the best one yet. This social blend won’t give you tongue tie, couch lock, or paranoia and because of this consider it like Delta-9 2.0.

Use this for the good times when you want to share a laugh among friends or be in an extraverted mood.

Terpene profile: Granddaddy Purple emits a sweet berry fragrance and consumers experience a grape aftertaste.

