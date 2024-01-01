HHC 1ml Vape Cartridge Slurricane $19.95

by Astria Farm
About this product

Our HHC vapes are the strongest on the market. Using a formulation of hard hitting premium HHC oil and unique terpene blends.
We guarantee your night out will be the best one yet. This social blend won’t give you tongue tie, couch lock, or paranoia and because of this consider it like Delta-9 2.0.
HHC vapes are for providing an extroverted mood and to share a laugh among friends.
Terpene profile: has a taste and smell similar to a berry tea, with strong earthy notes.

About this strain

Slurricane is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Do-Si-Dos with Purple Punch. Slurricane produces relaxing effects that come on slowly. This strain has a sweet flavor profile, with subtle grape and sugary berries. Slurricane is the ideal strain for relaxing after a long day and will likely leave you locked to your sofa. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.

About this brand

Astria Farm
