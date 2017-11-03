HHC 1ml Vape Cartridge Sour Diesel $19.95

by Astria Farm
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

Using a formulation of hard-hitting premium HHC oil and unique terpene blends.
We guarantee your night out will be the best one yet. This social blend won’t give you tongue tie, couch lock, or paranoia and because of this consider it like Delta-9 2.0.
Use this for the good times when you want to share a laugh among friends or be in an extraverted mood.
Terpene profile: Sour Diesel 900 mg has citrusy, sour aroma with a zesty, earthy taste.

About this strain

Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.

About this brand

Astria Farm
