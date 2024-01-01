HHC 600mg Tropical Mix (10ct / 60mg) $19.99

by Astria Farm
THC —CBD —
About this product

10 gummies inside, 60mg each

Astria Farm’s HHC gummies are bursting with tropical flavors and are 100% Hemp Derived

This social blend won’t give you tongue tie, couch lock, or paranoia and because of this, consider it like Delta-9 2.0.

Best for providing an extroverted mood and to share a laugh among friends.
About this brand

Astria Farm
