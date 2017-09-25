THC-A 2g Diamond Crumble $44.99

by Astria Farm
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:
buy here
  • Photo of THC-A 2g Diamond Crumble $44.99

About this product

This a 2 gram Diamond Crumble bucket. We infuse our pure THCA Diamonds with Terpenes in house.

These products offers an excellent dabbing experience. Each batch, made in house, will have a different consistency. These products contains less than 0.3% Δ9 THC in compliance with the 2018 US Farm Bill.

Blue Dream is a Sativa strain. Chem Dawg is a Hybrid strain. Key Lime is an Indica strain.

About this strain

Key Lime Pie, also known as "Key Lime Cookies" and "Key Lime GSC," is a hybrid marijuana strain and a phenotype of Girl Scout Cookies. This strain produces relaxing body effects that help to relieve chronic pain and insomnia. Key Lime Pie is beloved for its strong indica characteristics and heavy resin production. This strain features flavors of lime candy, mint, and spice. Upon exhale, you'll notice flavors that are earthy and chocolatey. The buds of Key Lime Pie regularly show traces of purple hues due to the plant’s affinity towards colder temperatures. 

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Astria Farm
Astria Farm
Shop products
Notice a problem?Report this item