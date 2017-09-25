This a 2 gram Diamond Crumble bucket. We infuse our pure THCA Diamonds with Terpenes in house.



These products offers an excellent dabbing experience. Each batch, made in house, will have a different consistency. These products contains less than 0.3% Δ9 THC in compliance with the 2018 US Farm Bill.



Blue Dream is a Sativa strain. Chem Dawg is a Hybrid strain. Key Lime is an Indica strain.

