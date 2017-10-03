THC-A 2g Disposable Vape Blue Dream $29.95

by Astria Farm
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:
buy here
  • Photo of THC-A 2g Disposable Vape Blue Dream $29.95

About this product

Blue Dream is a Sativa strain; known for the sweet and light smell of blueberries, with a woody undertone.
Expect a refreshingly sweet taste of berry.
PACKAGE CONTENT
2 g Live Resin Disposable

About this strain

Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue dream can be more than 20% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of depressionchronic pain, and nausea. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. The average price per gram of Blue Dream is $20. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.




Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Astria Farm
Astria Farm
Shop products
Notice a problem?Report this item