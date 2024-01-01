THC-A 2g Disposable Vape Blue Razz $29.95

Blue Razz is a hybrid believed to originate from a raspberry kush cross.
How about a delightful Blue Razz confection with a touch of pungent flair?
Expect a happy feeling to overwhelm you as you are relaxing!
PACKAGE CONTENT
2 g Live Resin Disposable

About this strain

Blue Raspberry, also known as "Blue Razz," is a potent hybrid marijuana strain believed to originate from a Raspberry Kush cross. While little is known about this mystery strain, it's commonly found in cartridges and consumers say it produces easy-going effects that are uplifting and enjoyable. Blue Raspberry offers a sweet flavor profile with skunky undertones. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with pain and headaches. Growers say Blue Raspberry has a flowering time of about 10-12 weeks when cultivated indoors. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of this strain - if you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Blue Raspberry, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

