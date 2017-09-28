Chem Dawg is known for its distinct, diesel like aroma. Pungent and sharp, you’ll be able to smell this strain from a mile away.

Consumers can expect to have a cerebral experience, coupled with a strong heavy-bodied feeling. Chem Dawg is a Hybrid and has been reported that it leaves you feeling euphoric, uplifted, and creative.

PACKAGE CONTENT

2 g Live Resin Disposable

