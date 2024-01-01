THC-A 2g Disposable Vape Guava Jam $29.95

by Astria Farm
SativaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

Guava Jam is a Hybrid strain.
Known for its fruity and bubbly personality, Guava Jam is a sugary delight for those craving something sweet.
This strain of Guava is the star of the show, perfect for kicking off your day on a high note!
PACKAGE CONTENT
2 g Live Resin Disposable

About this strain

A sativa-leaning hybrid from the Cookies Fam, Guava is a Gelato phenotype. Noted for its fruity and gassy aroma and flavor, this strain is great for anyone with a sweet tooth. Guava was selected and celebrated as a good strain to start the day with, so next time you have a busy Saturday, grab this strain to make it through.

 

