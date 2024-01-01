Lemon Cookie Pebbles is an Indica strain.

This strain is like a cozy hug for your taste buds, putting you in a happy-go-lucky state ready to take on anything!

It melts away stress, leaving you feeling as loose as a noodle. Oh, and did we mention it tastes like a zesty lemon dream?

PACKAGE CONTENT

2 g Live Resin Disposable

