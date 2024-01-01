THC-A 2g Disposable Vape Lemon Cookie Pebbles $29.95

by Astria Farm
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

Lemon Cookie Pebbles is an Indica strain.
This strain is like a cozy hug for your taste buds, putting you in a happy-go-lucky state ready to take on anything!
It melts away stress, leaving you feeling as loose as a noodle. Oh, and did we mention it tastes like a zesty lemon dream?
PACKAGE CONTENT
2 g Live Resin Disposable

About this strain

Lemon Cookies is a sativa-leaning hybrid marijuana strain crossed by Lemon Haze and GSC. Lemon Cookies has dense buds with citrus aromas that will erupt from the bag and intensify when smoking. This strain produces a high that is euphoric but not overwhelming, leaving your body relaxed and free of tension. 

 

