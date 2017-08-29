Lime Sorbet is a delectable indica strain resulting from the fusion of Bubba Kush and Lime Skunk. It features a rich, creamy citrus flavor profile that delivers an exceptional taste experience.

THIRD-PARTY LABORATORY TESTING

Astria Farm uses a third-party, DEA certified, laboratory to evaluate our products’ quality, safety, and effectiveness. Third-party laboratories are typically considered the gold standard for product quality in the industry.

Show more