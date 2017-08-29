THC-A 2g Disposable Vape Lime Sorbet $29.95

Lime Sorbet is a delectable indica strain resulting from the fusion of Bubba Kush and Lime Skunk. It features a rich, creamy citrus flavor profile that delivers an exceptional taste experience.
THIRD-PARTY LABORATORY TESTING
Astria Farm uses a third-party, DEA certified, laboratory to evaluate our products’ quality, safety, and effectiveness. Third-party laboratories are typically considered the gold standard for product quality in the industry.

About this strain

Lime Sorbet is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Bubba Kush with Lime Skunk. Blending these distinct strains produced a remarkable phenotype that is exceptional in flavor and versatile in effect. Lime Sorbet produces pleasant feelings of relaxation while subduing both anxiety and stress. In terms of flavor, Lime Sorbet offers a pungent and earthy aroma mixed with the tart flavor of fresh lime. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lime Sorbet to relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, mental stress, and anxiety. This strain is known to produce dry mouth when smoked in large quantities, so it's best to stay hydrated while you partake. According to growers, Lime Sorbet flowers into fluffy buds with light olive green foliage, thick white trichomes, and fire orange hairs throughout. This strain was originally bred by Cresco Labs.

