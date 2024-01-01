THC-A 2g Disposable Vape Mandarin Sunset $29.95
by Astria Farm
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Bred by Ethos Genetics, Mandarin Sunset crosses Herijuana with Orange Skunk, creating an indica with a rich, skunky, orange flavor profile. If you find Mandarin Sunset in concentrate form be sure to give it a try, as its terpene profile has won numerous cups.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item