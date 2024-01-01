THC-A 2g Disposable Vape Mandarin Sunset $29.95

by Astria Farm
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:
  Photo of THC-A 2g Disposable Vape Mandarin Sunset $29.95

About this product

Mandarin Sunset crosses strains Herijuana with Orange Skunk. Creating an Indica with a rich, skunky, orange flavor profile.
Mandarin Sunset has been reported that it leaves you feeling happy, sleepy, and relaxed.
PACKAGE CONTENT
2 g Live Resin Disposable

About this strain

Bred by Ethos Genetics, Mandarin Sunset crosses Herijuana with Orange Skunk, creating an indica with a rich, skunky, orange flavor profile. If you find Mandarin Sunset in concentrate form be sure to give it a try, as its terpene profile has won numerous cups. 

About this brand

Astria Farm
