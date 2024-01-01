This powerful Sativa, a lovechild of Sweet Pink Grapefruit and Orange Bud, is none other than Passion Fruit.

Brace yourself for a burst of sweet citrus with a touch of floral bliss. Its tropical vibes will transport you to a sandy beach, imagining yourself sipping a piña colada under the sun.

Get ready for an epic euphoric journey and an insatiable urge to raid the pantry.

PACKAGE CONTENT

2 g Live Resin Disposable

