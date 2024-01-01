THC-A 2g Disposable Vape Passion Fruit $29.95

PACKAGE CONTENT
2 g Live Resin Disposable

This potent sativa is a cross of Sweet Pink Grapefruit and Orange Bud, and it’s best known for its amazing smell and flavor. As you could have guessed from its lineage, Passion Fruit will give you a lot of sweet citrus and a nice floral note to balance it all out. The tropical flavors will make you wish you were sitting on the beach in the summertime, sipping on a piña colada. When it comes to effects, Passion Fruit provides an epic sense of euphoria and a desire to raid the pantry. Be sure to have snacks ready! For the pitmasters out there, this is the perfect strain for cooking outside. Passion Fruit sets the stage perfectly for a long day of bbq and yard games with friends and family. 

