THC-A 2g Disposable Vape Thin Mints $29.95

by Astria Farm
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Thin Mints is made from crossing strains Durban Poison and OG Kush.
Creating a powerful Hybrid strain with full body effects, giving this strain a sterling reputation.
Thin Mints has been reported to leave you feeling uplifted, euphoric, relaxed. With a flavor profile of mint and sweet flavors.
PACKAGE CONTENT
2 g Live Resin Disposable

About this strain

Thin Mint is a hybrid marijuana strain that was one of the main sub-types of the legendary GSC strain. Dark green and royal purple hues peek through a heavy coat of crystals, with a sweet minty smell that gives a full explanation of this strain’s name. Thin Mint calls upon the powers of its indica, sativa, and hybrid ancestors for a powerful full-body effect that gives this strain its sterling reputation. The high psychoactivity of this strain is not for novice consumers, but patients with a variety of symptoms are giving Thin Mint their seal of approval: severe pain, nausea, swelling, insomnia, and appetite loss are no match for the potency of Thin Mint.

