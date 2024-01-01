THC-A 2g Disposable Vape Tropicana Cookies $29.95

About this product

Tropicana Cookies was introduced by crossing cannabis strains Girl Scout Cookies and Tangie.
Creating a Sativa strain with a orange, tropical, and citrus flavor profile.
Tropicana cookies will leave you feeling energetic, uplifted and happy.
About this strain

Tropicana Cookies, also known as "Tropicanna Cookies," "Tropicana Cookies F2," and "MTN Trop," is a hybrid marijuana strain first bred by Harry Palms of Bloom Seed Co, who crossed GSC and Tangie. Oni Seed Co of Colorado made a second generation, "Tropicanna Cookies F2" that is also acclaimed. Expect citrus notes backed up by cookies flavor and power. This strain produces purple buds that have hints of dark green with orange hairs.

