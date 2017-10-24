Zkittlez is a Hybrid strain that offers a burst of mouth-watering citrus and berry flavors.

Enjoy a deliciously sweet and tangy experience with every puff.

THIRD-PARTY LABORATORY TESTING

Astria Farm uses a third-party, DEA certified, laboratory to evaluate our products’ quality, safety, and effectiveness. Third-party laboratories are typically considered the gold standard for product quality in the industry.

