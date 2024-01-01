THC-A 5g Diamond Crumble Blue Dream $89.99

by Astria Farm
THC —CBD —
buy here
  • Photo of THC-A 5g Diamond Crumble Blue Dream $89.99

About this product

This a 5 gram Diamond Crumble bucket. We infuse our pure THCA Diamonds with Blue Dream Terpenes in house.

Blue Dream is a Sativa strain.

This product offers an excellent dabbing experience. Each batch, made in house, will have a different consistency. This product contains less than 0.3% Δ9 THC in compliance with the 2018 US Farm Bill.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Astria Farm
Astria Farm
Shop products
Notice a problem?Report this item