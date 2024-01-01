This a 5-gram Diamond Crumble bucket. We infuse our pure THCA Diamonds with Chem Dawg Terpenes in-house.

Chem Dawg is a Hybrid strain.



This product offers an excellent dabbing experience. Each batch, made in house, will have a different consistency. This product contains less than 0.3% Δ9 THC in compliance with the 2018 US Farm Bill.

read more