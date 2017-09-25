This a 5-gram Diamond Crumble bucket. We infuse our pure THCA Diamonds with Key Lime Terpenes in-house.



Key Lime is an Indica strain.



This product offers an excellent dabbing experience. Each batch, made in-house, will have a different consistency. This product contains less than 0.3% Δ9 THC in compliance with the 2018 US Farm Bill.

