About this product
Animal Mintz is a Hybrid strain, known for its potent effects and distinct flavor profile. Animal Mintz combines the relaxing and mood-enhancing properties of Animal Cookies with the invigorating, minty freshness of Kush Mints.
The result is a well-balanced experience that offers deep relaxation without being overly sedating. This strain provides a powerful effect once activated, making it popular among experienced users seeking a potent high. The aroma is a delightful blend of earthy, sweet, and minty notes, offering a refreshing and enjoyable sensory experience. Its dense, frosty buds are coated with trichomes, showcasing its top-shelf quality.
CHOOSE FROM
3.5 GR, 7 GRAMS, 14 GRAMS OR 1 OZ
The result is a well-balanced experience that offers deep relaxation without being overly sedating. This strain provides a powerful effect once activated, making it popular among experienced users seeking a potent high. The aroma is a delightful blend of earthy, sweet, and minty notes, offering a refreshing and enjoyable sensory experience. Its dense, frosty buds are coated with trichomes, showcasing its top-shelf quality.
CHOOSE FROM
3.5 GR, 7 GRAMS, 14 GRAMS OR 1 OZ
THC-A Flower – Animal Mintz $20.99 – $100.99
by Astria Farm
THC —CBD —
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
Animal Mintz is a Hybrid strain, known for its potent effects and distinct flavor profile. Animal Mintz combines the relaxing and mood-enhancing properties of Animal Cookies with the invigorating, minty freshness of Kush Mints.
The result is a well-balanced experience that offers deep relaxation without being overly sedating. This strain provides a powerful effect once activated, making it popular among experienced users seeking a potent high. The aroma is a delightful blend of earthy, sweet, and minty notes, offering a refreshing and enjoyable sensory experience. Its dense, frosty buds are coated with trichomes, showcasing its top-shelf quality.
CHOOSE FROM
3.5 GR, 7 GRAMS, 14 GRAMS OR 1 OZ
The result is a well-balanced experience that offers deep relaxation without being overly sedating. This strain provides a powerful effect once activated, making it popular among experienced users seeking a potent high. The aroma is a delightful blend of earthy, sweet, and minty notes, offering a refreshing and enjoyable sensory experience. Its dense, frosty buds are coated with trichomes, showcasing its top-shelf quality.
CHOOSE FROM
3.5 GR, 7 GRAMS, 14 GRAMS OR 1 OZ
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Astria Farm
At Astria Farm, our unwavering commitment lies in delivering unparalleled quality and ensuring customer satisfaction. With a rich history spanning over five years, we've become a trusted name in the hemp and cannabis industries. Our dedication is reflected in our relentless pursuit of innovation, as we continually introduce cutting-edge products to the market. Central to our ethos is the promise of providing customers with superior quality products at reasonable prices. As Western North Carolina's leading supplier of Delta-8, Delta-9, and a variety of minor cannabinoids, we pride ourselves on our diverse range of over 150 hemp-derived products. This includes expertly crafted infused gummies, vapes, and an array of other items. We are particularly attentive to offering rare cannabinoids like THCA, HHC, THCV, and CBN. To guarantee both the efficacy and consistency of our products, we manage all aspects of production in-house. This meticulous approach ensures that each item meets our high standards. Furthermore, for our customers' peace of mind, we provide comprehensive third-party lab testing on all our products. At Astria Farm, your trust and satisfaction are the cornerstones of our business.
Notice a problem?Report this item